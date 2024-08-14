Canadian Shares Might Gain At Open

(RTTNews) - Energy prices might help Canadian markets to gain on Wednesday.The U.S. markets are trending postive. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is trending slightly up. On Tuesday the index gained 0.98 percent.

The Ukraine's advances on Russia's Kursk region and capturing of more than 100 Russian servicemen are closely monitored by investors. Royal Bank of Canada closed on Tuesday at C$ 150.11, up 1.35 points or 0.91 percent. Metro Inc. reported third quarter earnings that increased from the prior year. The stock finished Tuesday at C$81.40, up 2.51 percent. In the Asian trading session, oil prices were higher and continuing positive. Gold futures are slightly down.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.35 percent to 17,113.36, retreating from a two-week high ahead of Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s earnings and its share-purchase plans.

Japanese markets advanced and the yen stabilized after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he will not run for re-election, paving the way for a new leader in September.

The Nikkei average rose 0.58 percent to 36,442.43 while the broader Topix index settled 1.11 percent higher at 2,581.90.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.31 percent to 7,850.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.35 percent at 8,070.20.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 36.12 points or 0.46 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 78.60 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 20.81 points or 0.25 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 69.50 points or 0.56 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.56 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.