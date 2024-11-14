News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

November 14, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Thursday afternoon with energy stocks turning in a fine performance. Utilities, consumer staples and materials shares are among the other prominent gainers.

Technology stocks are down on profit taking after recent strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 121.99 points or 0.49% at 25,111.01 a little while ago.

The Energy Capped Index is up 2.22%. Paramount Resources (POU.TO) is up 17% after the company announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Ovintiv Inc., and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (together, "Ovintiv") pursuant to which Ovintiv will acquire Paramount's Karr, Wapiti and Zama properties for $3.325 billion in cash plus certain Horn River Basin properties of Ovintiv.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) and Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) are gaining 6%, 5.8% and 5%, respectively. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) are up 2.7 to 4%.

In the materials sector, Novagold (NG.TO) is rising more than 8%. First Majestic Silver (AG.TO) is gaining 6.3%. Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Fortuna Silver Corp (FVI.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Calibre Mining Corp (CXB.TO), Capstone Mining (CS.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are up 3.5 to 4.7%.

Seabridge Inc (SEA.TO) is up 3.7%. Seabridge reported a net loss of $27.6 million ($0.31 per share) for the third quarter of this year, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million ($0.06 per share) for the same period last year.

Technology stocks Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) is down 6.7%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) is declining 5.2%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

Keyera Corporation (KEY.TO) is down 1.2% after reporting net earnings of $184.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with net earnings of $78.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) reported third quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $102 million ($0.38 per share), which were $15 million ($0.06 per share) higher compared to $87 million ($0.32 per share) in the third quarter of 2023. The stock is up marginally.

ATCO Limited (ACO.X.TO) is gaining 1.5%. The company reported adjusted earnings of $91 million ($0.81 per share) for the third quarter of this year, up $10 million ($0.10 per share) compared to $81 million ( 0.71 per share) in the third quarter of 2023.

Enerflex Limited (EFX.TO) is up 5% after the company announced that it posted net earnings of $30 milion in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with net earnings of $4 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.