Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

July 23, 2024 — 02:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Tuesday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade, as investors await the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 24.42 points or 0.11% at 22,848.23 a little while ago.

Energy stocks are weak, weighed down by lower oil prices. The Energy Capped Index is down 1.6%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are down 4% and 3.5%, respectively. International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 2 to 2.5%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) are among the other notable losers.

Among the gainers, Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) is up 4.5%, goeasy (GSY.TO) is rising 3.5% and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is advancing 2.3%.

Dollarama (DOL.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

