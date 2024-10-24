News & Insights

Canada Carbon’s Graphite Project Yields Promising Results

October 24, 2024 — 09:35 pm EDT

Canada Carbon (TSE:CCB) has released an update.

Canada Carbon has successfully completed its Bulk Sample Program at the Asbury Graphite Project, revealing promising results in graphitic carbon concentration. The program’s findings suggest a potential for significant returns, making it a point of interest for investors watching the graphite market.

