Canaan secures follow-on order from Hive Digital for 5,000 Avalon miners

Canaan (CAN) announced that Canaan Creative, a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of the company, has entered into a follow-on order purchase agreement with Hive Digital (HIVE), for its Avalon A15-194T miners. According to the purchase agreement, CCG will provide Hive with 5,000 Avalon A15-194T miners, with an average computing power of 194 Terahash per second, expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.
