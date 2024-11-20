Canaan secures follow-on order from Hive Digital for 5,000 Avalon miners

Canaan (CAN) announced that Canaan Creative, a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of the company, has entered into a follow-on order purchase agreement with Hive Digital (HIVE), for its Avalon A15-194T miners. According to the purchase agreement, CCG will provide Hive with 5,000 Avalon A15-194T miners, with an average computing power of 194 Terahash per second, expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.