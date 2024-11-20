News & Insights

Stocks
CAN

Canaan secures follow-on order from Hive Digital for 5,000 Avalon miners

November 20, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaan (CAN) announced that Canaan Creative, a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of the company, has entered into a follow-on order purchase agreement with Hive Digital (HIVE), for its Avalon A15-194T miners. According to the purchase agreement, CCG will provide Hive with 5,000 Avalon A15-194T miners, with an average computing power of 194 Terahash per second, expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAN
HIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.