Can You Roll Over Your 401(k) When You Get a New Job?

You can move your 401(k) to another company when you get a new job. In the event of a job change or termination, you typically have several options for managing your old 401(k): leave it with your previous employer, transfer it to your new employer's plan, or roll it into an IRA. A 401(k) to IRA rollover can provide more investment choices and may reduce fees. To initiate the rollover, contact your plan administrator for guidance. Be sure to complete the process as a “direct rollover” to avoid any taxes or penalties. A financial advisor can also help you with the process.

How a 401(k) Rollover Works

A 401(k) rollover occurs when you transfer the funds from your old 401(k) account to a new retirement savings plan, typically after leaving an employer. This transfer can be made into a new employer's 401(k) plan or an individual retirement account (IRA). The main advantage of rolling over a 401(k) is maintaining tax-deferred growth, meaning you won't pay taxes or penalties as long as the process is handled correctly.

To initiate a 401(k) rollover, you'll need to contact your current plan administrator and decide where you want the funds to go. There are two main types of rollovers: a direct rollover, where the funds move directly from one account to another, and an indirect rollover, where the account holder receives the funds before depositing them into the new account. A direct rollover] reduces the risk of penalties because an indirect rollover must be deposited within 60 days to avoid tax consequences.

When you move your 401(k) to another company you'll be making a big decision for your investment portfolio. Many opt for an IRA, which generally offers more investment options and flexibility compared to employer-sponsored plans. Consulting a financial advisor can help you understand your options and ensure that your rollover is completed efficiently while aligning with your retirement goals.

401(k) Rollover Options When You Get a New Job

When you get a new job, you have several options for managing your old 401(k). If the plan offers solid investment options and low fees then you could choose to leave your 401(k) with your former employer. Alternatively, you can roll the funds over into your new employer's 401(k) plan, allowing for continued tax-deferred growth and the convenience of consolidating your retirement savings in one place. Once again, check the new plan's fees and investment options to ensure it's a good fit for your long-term goals before making a commitment.

Another option is to roll over your 401(k) into an IRA. This can provide greater flexibility and a wider array of investment choices compared to most employer-sponsored plans. IRAs can often have lower fees and may allow you to manage your portfolio more effectively. However, whenever you open an IRA for retirement it's important to consider whether you're comfortable with self-managing your retirement savings, or if you'd prefer the structure and guidance of a company plan.

Finally, you also have the option to cash out your 401(k). Cashing out can trigger significant tax penalties, and you may lose the benefit of tax-deferred growth, which can seriously undermine your retirement savings.

How to Rollover Your 401(k) When Changing Jobs

Moving your 401(k) to another company helps ensure your retirement savings continue to grow without interruption. Here are four steps to help you navigate the process:

Decide where to roll over your 401(k). You can choose to roll it into your new employer’s plan or an IRA. An IRA generally offers more investment flexibility, while rolling into a new 401(k) may provide the convenience of having all your retirement funds in one place.

Contact your old plan administrator. Notify your former employer's 401(k) provider of your intention to roll over the funds. They will provide the necessary forms and explain any specific steps for transferring your account.

Opt for a direct rollover. This is the safest option as the funds are transferred directly between financial institutions and you avoid having taxes withheld. If an indirect rollover is necessary, deposit the funds promptly. In some cases, you may receive a check made out to you for your 401(k) balance.

Confirm that the rollover was completed. Once the transfer is processed, check with your new plan or IRA provider to ensure all funds have been successfully deposited and are available for investment.

Bottom Line

Rolling over your 401(k) when you get a new job is a smart way to protect your retirement savings and keep them growing. Whether you choose a new employer’s plan or an IRA, you'll avoid taxes and penalties while maintaining tax-deferred growth. The process can be straightforward, but it's important to evaluate your options carefully to choose the plan that best fits your financial goals.

Right Planning Tips

