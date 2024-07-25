Can These 3 Instruments Control Stocks Beat Earnings Targets?

The Zacks Instruments – Control industry is likely to have benefited from the diligent focus on energy-efficient production processes and integrated software systems in the second quarter of 2024.



Industry participants, including Transcat TRNS, Sensata Technologies Holding ST and Woodward WWD, have been benefiting from surging demand for state-of-the-art technology for replacing legacy industrial control systems with automated products.



The process instrumentation and automation industry is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the adoption of digital technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things in manufacturing. This trend is fueling demand for process automation, instrumentation products, safety systems and advanced sensors, which offer benefits such as improved product quality and reduced emissions. The industry's expansion is further supported by increasing regulatory requirements and the adoption of technology across various sectors.



Field instruments play a crucial role in process control by measuring key elements in industries such as chemicals, mining, and pharmaceuticals. These instruments, including transmitters for pressure, flow, temperature, level and humidity measurements, are essential for optimizing productivity. Companies with differentiated product offerings are better positioned to strengthen their market presence.



However, the industry faces challenges such as material cost inflation, rising transportation costs, and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by global events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These factors have impacted production schedules and profit margins as firms struggle to pass on increased costs to customers due to intense competition. The industry also contends with threats from low-cost suppliers, particularly from China, and exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations.



Despite these challenges, the industry is poised for growth, driven by increased automation adoption across sectors and investments in new technologies. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in automation adoption, while growth in other regions is supported by infrastructural investments, evolving regulatory environments and increasing demand in various industries. The power generation, transportation, and marine sectors are also contributing to the industry's positive outlook for the second quarter of 2024.



The Instruments-Control space is housed within the broader Technology sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Per the latest Earnings Preview, the total earnings of technology companies for second-quarter 2024 are expected to be up 15.5% from the same period last year on 9.3% higher revenues.

Insight Into Key Releases

Ahead of their upcoming second-quarter 2024 earnings releases, let's take a look at the three abovementioned Instruments-Control stocks.



The Zacks model suggests that a company needs to have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Transcat: Increasing focus on regulatory compliance and quality assurance in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace sectors is likely to have driven demand for Transcat's calibration services and equipment in the to-be-reported quarter. Increases in productivity, driven primarily by automation and process improvement, are expected to have boosted Service segment revenues in the quarter under review.



The company's strategic acquisitions may have expanded the company’s market reach and service capabilities in the to-be-reported quarter. The acquisition of Becnel further diversifies the company’s portfolio of services in regulated spaces and increases Transcat’s durability. Becnel operates in a regulated environmental space with synergistic growth opportunities with large instrumentation users. Transcat continues to see growth in the higher-margin Rental business, which is benefiting from the Axiom Test Equipment acquisition. Transcat's investments in its own digital capabilities and data management solutions may be paying off in terms of operational efficiency and customer retention.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRNS’ first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $69.06 million, suggesting 13.96% growth from the year-ago quarter.



The combination of an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 makes a surprise prediction difficult. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.05%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Transcat, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Transcat, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Transcat, Inc. Quote

Sensata Technologies: Sensata is well-positioned to gain from solid organic growth and the smooth execution of investment initiatives. Frequent product launches are aiding top-line expansion. Steady momentum in Aerospace and content growth across Automotive and Heavy vehicle off-road businesses create tailwinds. Strength in the electrification business, powered by its rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems, propels the growth trajectory. Management noted that in the past three years, Sensata has won more than $2.3 billion in new business, with $1.3 billion gained from the electrification business.



However, the soft Sensing Solutions business, owing to a slowdown in Industrial markets, is expected to have impeded Sensata’s performance in the quarter under review. For the second quarter of 2024, management expects revenues between $1.02 billion and $1.05 billion, indicating a decline of 1-3% due to foreign exchange headwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ST’s second-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 93 cents per share in the past 30 days. For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is currently pegged at $1.04 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Sensata Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 0.23%.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. price-eps-surprise | Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Quote

Woodward: The company’s performance is being driven by robust end-market demand, price realization, productivity and efficiency improvements. The Aerospace segment benefits from higher commercial OEM and commercial aftermarket sales attributed to improving passenger traffic and aircraft utilization. Defense OEM sales also improved on the back of higher ground vehicles. Defense aftermarket sales benefited from supply-chain stabilization and higher output.



Woodward’s Industrial business segment is gaining from solid demand for power generation, especially in Asia and continued requirement for backup power for data centers. Higher demand for alternative fuels across the marine industry, momentum in the global marine market brought on by higher utilization, and rising shipbuilding rates are other tailwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.45 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $850.98 million, suggesting 6.28% growth from the year-ago quarter.



Woodward has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.09%.

Woodward, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Woodward, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

