News & Insights

Stocks
CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma doses first patient in Phase IIa trial

November 11, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) announces the dosing of the first patient in the Phase IIa clinical trial in patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. “We are excited to have the first patient enrolled and hope that we will be able to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Namodenoson in the pancreatic cancer patient population. This trial provides us the opportunity to explore our innovative treatment approach for patients who are facing significant gaps in effective treatment options,” stated Dr. Michael Silverman, Can-Fite’s Medical Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CANF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.