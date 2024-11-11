Can-Fite BioPharma doses first patient in Phase IIa trial

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) announces the dosing of the first patient in the Phase IIa clinical trial in patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. “We are excited to have the first patient enrolled and hope that we will be able to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Namodenoson in the pancreatic cancer patient population. This trial provides us the opportunity to explore our innovative treatment approach for patients who are facing significant gaps in effective treatment options,” stated Dr. Michael Silverman, Can-Fite’s Medical Officer.

