Can Carrier's Rebranding of EcoEnergy Insights Push the Stock Higher?

Carrier Global CARR is expanding its footprint in intelligent climate and energy solutions by rebranding its EcoEnergy Insights business as Carrier Abound.



The global move unifies the company’s offerings, with the CORTIX suite of AI and IoT solutions now operating under the Abound brand.



Carrier Abound will provide a cohesive suite of digital solutions and services aimed at driving sustainability, health, well-being and asset management in building operations.



With more than 6 billion kWh of energy saved globally, CARR is leveraging its expertise in energy-efficient HVAC systems to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement and sustainable building management.

Will CARR’s Strong Portfolio Aid Its Prospects?

Carrier’s shares have risen 40% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s decline of 13.2%. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 23.4% in the said time frame.



The uptick is primarily driven by CARR’s focus on expanding its presence in intelligent climate and energy solutions.



The company is benefiting from an expanding clientele, which enhanced its market position. In August, Carrier and Sibi announced a collaboration to transform the HVAC industry through enhanced data-driven efficiency and a new optimized supply-chain management system.

Acquisitions, Divestitures to Aid CARR’s Prospects

Carrier’s growth is also bolstered by its acquisitions, particularly with the purchase of Viessmann Climate Solutions.



The acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions strengthened its global leadership in sustainable climate and energy solutions, contributing 11% to sales growth in the second quarter of 2024. The company also divested non-core businesses to enhance focus on higher-growth areas.



In addition to acquisitions, Carrier is enhancing its focus on advancing intelligent climate and energy solutions through divestitures.



Carrier announced the completion of the sale of its security business, Global Access Solutions, to Honeywell International HON.



In June, Carrier completed the sale of its security business, Global Access Solutions, to Honeywell for $4.95 billion, with plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt and resume share repurchases by the end of 2024.



The divestitures will also allow Carrier to introduce advanced products aligned with sustainability goals and contribute to decarbonizing the planet for future generations.

CARR Q3 Outlook Dull

Carrier’s financial performance has been robust on the back of its strong portfolio. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.09%.



However, weakness in Europe and China impacted Residential and Light Commercial (RLC) businesses and softness in commercial refrigeration is a concern.



In third-quarter 2024, CARR expects sales of about $6.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $6.58 billion, indicating 14.78% growth year over year.



It anticipates earnings to be about 80 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 82 cents per share, increased by a penny in the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year decline of 7.87%.

What Investors Should Do With CARR Stock?

Carrier stock is not so cheap, as its Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, CARR is trading at 2.92X, higher than its median of 2.07X and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 1.56X.



Carrier currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock.

Stocks to Consider

Badger Meter BMI and Fortinet FTNT are a couple of better-ranked stocks in the same industry, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Badger Meter's shares have moved up 45.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is currently projected at 18.24%.



Fortinet's shares have appreciated 32.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for FTNT is currently projected at 16.25%.

