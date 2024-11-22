Can ATUS Stock Benefit From Expansion of Fiber Footprint?

Altice USA Inc. ATUS subsidiary Optimum has reached a milestone of 100% fiber connectivity across 500,000 residential customers. The unique feat was achieved on the back of significant investments to expand its fiber network footprint across its service areas. These include a $40 million investment in Long Island this year and a multi-million-dollar infrastructure upgrade in the Northeast markets over the last several years.



Altice has also forayed into new markets to strengthen its regional presence. The company has expanded in markets like Montclair and West Orange, NJ, to bring Optimum Fiber services to key communities, while solidifying its fiber network presence across the broader New York tri-state region.



The company remains on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and deploy its home communications hub. It believes that the FTTH network will be more resilient with reduced maintenance requirements and lower power usage. Altice is building a fiber network to deliver broadband speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which underscores its investment in technology.

ATUS Focusing on Inorganic Growth

Altice subsidiary Lightpath is also set to significantly boost its fiber network capabilities through the proposed acquisition of United Fiber and Data (“UFD”). UFD operates a 323-route mile high-fiber network stretching from New York City to Ashburn, VA, a critical link between the largest U.S. population center and the world's leading data center hub. Additionally, UFD’s 79-route mile metro network in New York City and New Jersey connects more than 350 enterprise and data center locations. This includes a high-fiber crossing of the Hudson River, enhancing Lightpath's existing infrastructure.



UFD’s vast geographical network complements Lightpath's current infrastructure, expanding its network to more than 20,000 route miles and enhancing its connectivity with over 140 data centers and seven cable landing stations. This will allow Lightpath to offer more regionally diverse, high-capacity services across the East Coast, particularly benefiting high-demand areas like Manhattan and the Ashburn data ecosystem.



With the acquisition, Lightpath will significantly increase its enterprise and data center coverage in Manhattan. Altice’s connectivity solutions stand to witness robust enhancement through Lightpath’s acquisition of UFD. The buyout not only expands Lightpath's fiber network footprint and technological capabilities but also reinforces its position in high-growth markets, promising substantial benefits for both companies and their customers.

ATUS Stock to Reap the Benefits?

Altice is focused on expanding its network for increased market penetration and fiber network upgrades for long-term sustainable growth. It plans to bring 100% fiber broadband to more than two-thirds of its footprint over the next few years to reach a total of 6.5 million FTTH passings by the end of 2025. Strategic acquisitions allow Altice to benefit from greater scale and operating efficiency while expanding its fiber footprint.



This expanded service capability is expected to attract more customers and increase market share. This, in turn, is likely to translate into incremental revenues and boost the stock.

