Camtek Gets Over $50 Mln In Initial Orders For New Hawk Product - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Camtek (CAMT) has received over $50 million in initial orders from several customers for its new Hawk product, with additional orders in the pipeline. The orders will be delivered throughout 2025. The Hawk will be launched in February 2025 at Semicon Korea.

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, said: "Our new Hawk product line is an important addition to Camtek's portfolio and we are very pleased with the strong initial customer reception, as reflected by the over $50 million in orders received even before the official launch."

