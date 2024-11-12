News & Insights

Camplify Holdings Reports Growth Amid Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.

Camplify Holdings Ltd has reported a 13.1% increase in gross transaction volume to $165.5 million and a 24.9% rise in revenue for FY24, despite facing challenges including an $8.1 million after-tax statutory loss. The company attributes its success in part to strong performances in the UK and New Zealand, with revenue growth of 108% and 69% respectively. Looking forward, Camplify aims to further diversify its revenue streams by expanding its MyWay insurance platform across Europe.

