Camplify Holdings Reports Growth Amid Challenges

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.
Camplify Holdings Ltd has reported a 13.1% increase in gross transaction volume to $165.5 million and a 24.9% rise in revenue for FY24, despite facing challenges including an $8.1 million after-tax statutory loss. The company attributes its success in part to strong performances in the UK and New Zealand, with revenue growth of 108% and 69% respectively. Looking forward, Camplify aims to further diversify its revenue streams by expanding its MyWay insurance platform across Europe.
For further insights into AU:CHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.