Camplify Holdings Reports Growth Amid Challenges

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.

Camplify Holdings Ltd has reported a 13.1% increase in gross transaction volume to $165.5 million and a 24.9% rise in revenue for FY24, despite facing challenges including an $8.1 million after-tax statutory loss. The company attributes its success in part to strong performances in the UK and New Zealand, with revenue growth of 108% and 69% respectively. Looking forward, Camplify aims to further diversify its revenue streams by expanding its MyWay insurance platform across Europe.

For further insights into AU:CHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.