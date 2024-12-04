Campbell’s price target lowered to $45 from $51 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey lowered the firm’s price target on Campbell’s (CPB) to $45 from $51 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The stock had a “tough day” after the company reported a “softer” Q1 and announced that its CEO Clouse was leaving the industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Campbell’s had laid out “bold” long-term targets in September, and given the soft Q1, the management also offered commentary suggesting the company needs improvement in Q2 to hit the FY25 guide, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.