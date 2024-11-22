Cameo Resources Unveils Promising Lithium Exploration

Cameo Resources Inc (TSE:MEO) has released an update.

Cameo Resources Inc. has completed the first phase of its exploration program at the Bonnie Claire East Property in Nevada, revealing promising geological formations potentially rich in lithium. Despite the weak lithium market, the company remains committed to further exploring and evaluating this site, as well as pursuing other projects in base and precious metals.

