Cameo Resources Unveils Promising Lithium Exploration

November 22, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cameo Resources Inc (TSE:MEO) has released an update.

Cameo Resources Inc. has completed the first phase of its exploration program at the Bonnie Claire East Property in Nevada, revealing promising geological formations potentially rich in lithium. Despite the weak lithium market, the company remains committed to further exploring and evaluating this site, as well as pursuing other projects in base and precious metals.

