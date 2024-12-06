Camellia Plc Boosts Growth with BF&M Sale and Buyback

Camellia (GB:CAM) has released an update.

Camellia Plc has successfully completed the sale of its shares in BF&M Limited for $100 million, resulting in a net profit of approximately £10.7 million. The company plans to reinvest the majority of these proceeds into its existing businesses and new growth opportunities, while also launching a share buyback program worth up to £9 million to enhance share liquidity and return capital to shareholders. This strategic move underscores Camellia’s focus on strengthening its agricultural sector and optimizing shareholder value.

