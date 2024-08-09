Cambium (CMBM) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected on Lower Revenues

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM reported soft second-quarter 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading wireless solutions provider recorded a year-over-year revenue contraction due to a decline in net sales, high inventory levels and macroeconomic headwinds. High incentives and discounts to distributors also hurt revenues.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $9.1 million or a loss of 33 cents per share compared with a net loss of $2.6 million or a loss of 10 cents per share a year ago. The downturn was primarily attributable to a significant revenue decline.



Non-GAAP net loss was $7.1 million or a loss of 25 cents per share against a net income of $0.9 million or 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly net sales decreased considerably to $45.9 million from $59.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The net sales decline in the Point-to-Multi-Point (PMP) and Point-to-Point (PTP) businesses hurt the top line. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $47 million.



By product category, revenues from PMP were $19.6 million compared with $26.7 million a year ago. Inventory adjustments and the timing of the FCC’s approval of the 6 GHz spectrum affected demand from service providers.



Revenues from the PTP business were down to $13.6 million from $25.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Delays in the U.S. federal budgetary allocations for defense sales affected the PTP segment sales. Revenues from the Enterprise business witnessed a sharp improvement to $11.3 million from $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Region-wise, revenues from North America decreased to $20.6 million from $39.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales in the EMEA region more than doubled to $15 million from $6.8 million. Revenues from the Asia Pacific fell to $5 million from $7.2 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from the Caribbean and Latin America region declined from $6 million to $5.3 million.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit was $15.4 million for a corresponding margin of 33.5% compared with respective figures of $29.9 million and 50.3% in the year-ago quarter. Lower volumes of high-margin Enterprise products, low freight capitalization and elevated inventory levels adversely impacted the gross margin. Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.9 million against an operating income of $1.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the June quarter, Cambium generated $2.4 million in cash from operating activities against cash utilization of $4.5 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $42.6 million in cash with $65.7 million in long-term debt.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, revenues are estimated to be in the range of $43-$48 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 41.5-43.5%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $23.4-$24.4 million. The company anticipates a non-GAAP net loss of $3.8-$5.4 million or a loss of 14-19 cents per share.



For 2024, revenues are estimated to be in the range of $180-$190 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be about 37%. The company anticipates a non-GAAP net loss of $24.6-$29.4 million or a loss of 87 cents to $1.04 per share.



Cambium is taking active initiatives to optimize cost structure. Its strategy to identify and invest in key growth areas is likely to bring long-term benefits. Management expects the normalization of channel inventory for the Enterprise business to take a considerable amount of time. FCC’s approval of Cambium’s affordable 6 GHz solutions will likely boost the PMP business’s prospects. The company anticipates revenues in the PTP business to improve as defense allocation picks up.

Zacks Rank

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



