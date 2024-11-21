Callinex Mines Updates on Pine Bay Exploration

Callinex Mines (TSE:CNX) has released an update.
Callinex Mines Inc. is making significant strides in its 2024 exploration campaign at the Pine Bay Project in Manitoba’s Flin Flon Mining District. The company has successfully completed a promising drill hole at the Poseidon target and is progressing with another at the Descendent discovery, showcasing potential robust metal grades. Investors can look forward to initial assay results in early 2025, indicating a potentially valuable addition to Callinex’s mining portfolio.
