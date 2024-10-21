News & Insights

California Resources initiated with an Overweight at Stephens

October 21, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Stephens initiated coverage of California Resources (CRC) with an Overweight rating and $73 price target The company, a “leader in carbon management,” is set to receive California’s first Class VI permits in Q4 and begin injecting CO2 at its CTV I site before year-end 2025, the analyst tells investors. The emerging CCS business with highly visible catalysts will provide differentiated growth and should support a premium valuation, the analyst argues.

