California Resources Appoints New CFO for Strategic Growth

California Resources Corporation has announced the appointment of Clio Crespy as their new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Crespy, a seasoned investment banker with a background in energy and sustainability, will replace Nelly Molina. Her expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and corporate finance is expected to drive CRC’s strategic initiatives, particularly in carbon management and energy transition.

