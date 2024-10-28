News & Insights

California Makes Changes to Retirement Laws

October 28, 2024 — 04:31 am EDT

California’s new retirement law, effective January 1, 2025, reduces protections on tax-qualified retirement plans, impacting debtors who may now face increased vulnerability to creditor claims. This law applies a means test to assets in 401(k)s and similar plans, allowing judges to assess how much of these funds can be claimed by creditors based on the debtor’s other assets and timeline to retirement. 

 

While federal ERISA protections still shield assets within qualified plans from creditors, these safeguards do not extend to distributions, meaning assets will be only partially protected once withdrawn. 

 

Some debtors may consider relocating to states offering full retirement asset exemptions, while others might roll their assets into self-directed IRAs, potentially securing greater protection through international investments. 

Finsum: The election will play a pivotal roll in the future of retirement regulation and advisors should monitor the developments. 

