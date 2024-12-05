Caleres reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.23, consensus $1.36

Reports Q3 revenue $740.9M, consensus $751.36M. “Q3 saw progress toward our strategy highlighted by the Brand Portfolio delivering growth, Famous Footwear delivering positive comparable store sales, and both segments increasing market share. That said, performance was below our expectations reflecting softer seasonal demand in the boot category, late receipts of key athletic product at Famous Footwear, and a discrete customer credit issue that impacted shipments. In addition, our business in China was also weaker than planned,” said CEO Jay Schmidt. “As we begin Q4, our strategies are working to drive market share and we are aligning our expenses with expected sales, while appropriately investing behind areas of the business that are expected to deliver a strong ROI. However, we have reduced our outlook as we expect our season-to-date sales trend to continue in the final quarter of the year and anticipate pressure on our gross margin as we take action to move through excess inventory and position ourselves well for 2025.”

