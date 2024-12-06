News & Insights

Caleres price target lowered to $25 from $30 at Loop Capital

December 06, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Caleres (CAL) to $25 from $30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported disappointing sales and earnings for Q3, and moving into the holiday selling season, Loop’s concerns now include the five fewer calendar days between Thanksgiving and Christmas and the potential that bootie sales lost this Fall on unfavorable weather will not come back in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that it is also seeing cautious wholesale orders from the company’s department store and specialty shoe store customers.

