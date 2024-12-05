News & Insights

Calculus VCT PLC Announces Dividend Increase Amid Portfolio Shifts

December 05, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Calculus VCT (GB:CLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Calculus VCT PLC reported a slight decrease in its net asset value to 57.20 pence per share by the end of September 2024, despite a positive total return over five years. The company has increased its annual dividend yield to 5% and introduced an interim dividend, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Key portfolio movements include increases in Blu Wireless Technology and Scancell plc, while challenges were faced with eConsult’s sale and cost-cutting in Wazoku Limited.

