CalciMedica reports Q3 EPS (50c), consensus (50c)

“These past few months have been very exciting for CalciMedica (CALC), punctuated by our announcement of the full data set and win ratio analysis from our Phase 2b CARPO trial in patients with AP, which was presented by Prof. Sutton at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Meeting last month,” said Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., CEO of CalciMedica. “With its unique dual mechanism of immunomodulation and direct organ tissue protection, we believe Auxora continues to be a promising candidate for treating not only AP patients, but also critically ill patients suffering from other acute inflammatory diseases, such as AKI. We are committed to working closely with the FDA to design a pivotal program for Auxora in AP, and we continue to make progress in KOURAGE, our Phase 2 trial of Auxora in patients with severe AKI, with enrollment ongoing and topline data expected in 2025.” The company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance as of September 30, after giving effect to the estimated net proceeds from the offering of approximately $9.1M, would have been approximately $23.7M, which is expected to fund current operations into the first half of 2026.

