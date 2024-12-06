CALB Group Plans RMB5 Billion Debt Issuance

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

CALB Group Co., Ltd. has announced its plan to register and issue medium-term notes worth up to RMB5 billion, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. The proceeds from this debt financing will be directed towards supplementing working capital and repaying debts. The issuance will be conducted in phases, dependent on market conditions, with the instruments being tradable in China’s inter-bank bond market.

