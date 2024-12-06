News & Insights

Stocks

CALB Group Plans RMB5 Billion Debt Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CALB Group Co., Ltd. has announced its plan to register and issue medium-term notes worth up to RMB5 billion, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. The proceeds from this debt financing will be directed towards supplementing working capital and repaying debts. The issuance will be conducted in phases, dependent on market conditions, with the instruments being tradable in China’s inter-bank bond market.

For further insights into HK:3931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.