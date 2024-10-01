News & Insights

Markets
CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Q1 Profit Surges

October 01, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), Tuesday reported an increase in the first-quarter profit, primarily due to higher sales driven by an increase in the net average selling price of shell eggs as well as an increase in total dozens sold.

Earnings totaled $149.98 million or $3.06 a share compared to last year's $926,000 or $0.02 a share.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.33 a share for the same period.

Revenue rose to $785.9 million from $459.3 million in previous year.

The Mississippi-based company also announced a cash dividend of approximately $1.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, to be payable on November 14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.