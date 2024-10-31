CaixaBank Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has announced an interim cash dividend of 0.1488 euros per share, representing 40% of its consolidated net profit for the first half of 2024. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders on November 7, 2024. Investors interested in CaixaBank shares should note the ex-dividend date of November 5, 2024.

