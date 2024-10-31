News & Insights

Stocks

CaixaBank Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

October 31, 2024 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has announced an interim cash dividend of 0.1488 euros per share, representing 40% of its consolidated net profit for the first half of 2024. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders on November 7, 2024. Investors interested in CaixaBank shares should note the ex-dividend date of November 5, 2024.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.