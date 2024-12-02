News & Insights

CAF Wins Major Train Supply Contract with Metro Madrid

December 02, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (ES:CAF) has released an update.

CAF has secured a contract to supply 40 narrow gauge trains for Metro Madrid, enhancing its fleet with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient units. The contract, valued at over 400 million euros, follows a previous agreement for wide gauge trains and aims to meet rising passenger demand and environmental goals. The new trains, financed by the European Investment Bank, will feature advanced technology for improved safety, comfort, and performance.

