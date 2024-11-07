News & Insights

Caesars Virginia announces opening date of December 12

November 07, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Caesars (CZR) Virginia announces its opening date will be Thursday, Dec. 12. “The resort will welcome its first guests beginning at noon. Additional details on the opening festivities will be announced at a later date,” the company stated. “We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism. We’re so proud of Caesars Virginia and look forward to welcoming guests on Dec. 12,” added Barron Fuller, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment.

