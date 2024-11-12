News & Insights

CAE Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Moves

November 12, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

CAE (TSE:CAE) has released an update.

CAE Inc. reported a revenue increase to $1.14 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with notable growth in its Civil Aviation and Defense sectors. The company also completed a successful restructuring and announced a major acquisition in business aviation training, securing a solid future outlook. Despite facing supply chain challenges, CAE’s record $18 billion backlog highlights strong market demand.

