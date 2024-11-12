CAE Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Moves

CAE (TSE:CAE) has released an update.

CAE Inc. reported a revenue increase to $1.14 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with notable growth in its Civil Aviation and Defense sectors. The company also completed a successful restructuring and announced a major acquisition in business aviation training, securing a solid future outlook. Despite facing supply chain challenges, CAE’s record $18 billion backlog highlights strong market demand.

For further insights into TSE:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.