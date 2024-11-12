CAE CEO Marc Parent to leave company in August, 2025

CAE (CAE) announced that after 20 years at CAE, including 15 as President and CEO, and after spearheading the making of CAE as a global leader in training for civil aviation and defence and security forces, Marc Parent will be leaving the company at next year’s Annual General Meeting in August 2025, as part of an ongoing succession plan. Until this time, Parent will continue to lead CAE in his role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors, advance CAE’s strategic objectives and ensure an effective transition. Consistent with its ongoing and rigorous succession planning process, the Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive global search, which will include evaluating internal and external candidates, to identify a new CEO to lead the company into the future. The Human Resources Committee of the Board will oversee the search process with support and assistance from Parent.

