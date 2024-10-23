News & Insights

Cadiz Partners with RIC Energy for Green Hydrogen Facility

October 23, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Cadiz Inc. and RIC Energy are partnering to establish California’s largest green hydrogen facility at Cadiz Ranch in the Mojave Desert, utilizing solar power to produce up to 50 tons of green hydrogen daily. This ambitious project aims to supply hydrogen to fuel zero-emission vehicles and power industries, aligning with California’s clean energy goals. The facility will leverage Cadiz’s extensive land and water resources, aiming to make significant economic and environmental impacts, including potential integration with local infrastructure for hydrogen distribution.

