CACI reports Q1 adjusted EPS $5.93, consensus $5.07

Reports Q1 revenue $2.057B, consensus $1.92B. “In the first quarter, CACI (CACI) delivered exceptional financial results across the board with revenue growth of 11%, healthy profitability and cash flow, and strong awards and backlog. In addition, we demonstrated our flexible and opportunistic approach to capital deployment by announcing two strategic acquisitions, Azure Summit Technology and Applied Insight,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued momentum allows us to raise our fiscal year 2025 guidance. CACI is well positioned to continue driving long-term value for our customers and our shareholders.”

