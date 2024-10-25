CACI price target raised to $640 from $533 at Baird

Baird analyst Peter Arment raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $640 from $533 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered a strong beat and raise in 1Q25, with solid MSD-HSD organic growth expected in FY25, supported by highly attractive M&A focusing on software-defined technology leveraging AI/ML to accelerate network modernization and cloud migration, as well as software-enabled solutions across SIGINT and Electronic Warfare.

