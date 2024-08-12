CAC-40 Muted Ahead Of U.S. CPI

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 is trading close to the flatline on Monday as markets weigh the Fed's monetary policy outlook ahead of the U.S. inflation update on Wednesday.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,268.84, edging down 0.01 percent from the previous close of 7,269.71. The day's trading has been between 7,307.45 and 7,250.50. Of the 40 scrips in the index, gainers and losers are almost equal in number.

Vivendi topped gains with an increase of 0.91 percent. Total Energies gained 0.75 percent followed by STMicroelectronics that added 0.62 percent.

Kering plunged more than 1.5 percent. AXA shed 0.80 percent followed Bouygues that slipped 0.54 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has edged up 0.05 percent to 1.0922. The pair which had recorded 1.0916 at the previous close ranged between 1.093 and 1.0911 in the day's trading.

In line with the spike in global bond yields, yields on France's ten-year bonds have increased 0.84 percent to 2.991%. The yield was at 2.966 percent a day earlier.

