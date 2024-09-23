Cabot Chosen for $50M Award Negotiation to Aid Battery Supply Chain

Cabot Corporation CBT recently announced that the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains has selected it for an award negotiation for up to $50 million. This award, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help Cabot develop a new manufacturing facility in the United States to make battery-grade carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and conductive additive dispersions on a commercial scale.



These minerals are crucial to the domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain for electric cars (EVs) and the electrical grid, reducing reliance on imports. The DOE funding will cover approximately 30% of the project's entire anticipated investment of $181 million. Cabot intends to revitalize, retrofit and restore a former automotive site in Wayne County, MI, to become the United States' first production facility for battery-grade CNTs and conductive additive dispersions.



Cabot has teamed up with the North American Building Trades Union, the International Chemical Workers Union Council and the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council to support this project, which is expected to generate hundreds of new construction and full-time manufacturing jobs. This new manufacturing operation will strengthen the domestic supply chain for crucial battery ingredients, lowering dependency on foreign imports.



This investment emphasizes Cabot's role as a key participant in the energy transition, offering breakthrough material solutions not only in battery technologies but also throughout the energy storage and management ecosystem. Cabot's contributions go beyond conductive additives, including aerogels for improved thermal management, metal oxides for cathode durability and novel carbons for fuel cell optimization, all of which are critical for the next generation of sustainable energy solutions.



Shares of Cabot have gained 62% in the past year against a 1.4% decline of the industry.



CBT anticipates fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.10. This range represents a 30 cents increase at the midpoint, driven by the company's expectations for improved results in the Performance Chemicals segment due to higher demand and a more favorable product mix compared to the first half of the year, as well as continued strong results in the Reinforcement Materials unit.

