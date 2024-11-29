News & Insights

BYD cleared by Thailand’s CPB over discounts, Reuters reports

November 29, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Thailand’s Consumer Protection Board, CPB, has cleared BYD (BYDDF) of wrongdoing over its discount practices, which had prompted complaints from BYD owners and led to a probe by the agency, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng of Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The government had launched a probe into BYD’s local distributor, Rever Automotive, after a complaint alleging they asserted vehicle prices would rise after a discount campaign ended, but instead prices were cut further, by as much as $9,000. The probe by the CPB concluded BYD’s discounting did not violate advertising law, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

