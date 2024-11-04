News & Insights

BW Energy Launches Trading of New Bonds on Oslo Exchange

November 04, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy Limited has announced the commencement of trading for its new senior unsecured bonds, with an initial issue amount of USD 100 million, on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BWE01’. The company, known for its strategic focus on offshore oil and gas reservoirs, aims to leverage existing production facilities for efficient development and cash flow generation.

