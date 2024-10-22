News & Insights

Stocks

BW Energy Boosts Q3 Oil Production Amid Investments

October 22, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy reported a net production of 2.4 million barrels of oil in Q3 2024, marking an increase from the previous quarter, with significant contributions from its Dussafu and Golfinho fields. Despite a rise in production, the company saw a decrease in cash balance due to investments and debt repayment, while an expected gain from hedging remains unrealized. With ongoing enhancements and maintenance, BW Energy aims to boost production efficiency and achieve its gross production targets by the year’s end.

For further insights into DE:6BW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.