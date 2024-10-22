BW Energy Boosts Q3 Oil Production Amid Investments

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy reported a net production of 2.4 million barrels of oil in Q3 2024, marking an increase from the previous quarter, with significant contributions from its Dussafu and Golfinho fields. Despite a rise in production, the company saw a decrease in cash balance due to investments and debt repayment, while an expected gain from hedging remains unrealized. With ongoing enhancements and maintenance, BW Energy aims to boost production efficiency and achieve its gross production targets by the year’s end.

