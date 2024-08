Buy These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $199 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCAX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYNX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. As of April 2024, LGCAX had 4.6% of its assets invested in Alphabet.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in lower-rated debt securities, also known as high-yield bonds or junk bonds. LSYNX advisors define foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. LSYNX has an expense ratio of 0.38%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFFX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.8%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFFX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LIFFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LSYNX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.