Buy 3 Carillon Mutual Funds to Amplify Returns

Carillon mutual funds, offered by Raymond James Investment Management, provide a wide range of investment choices such as equities, fixed-income, mutual funds, and multi-asset strategies in their portfolio options managed by specialized boutique teams renowned for their detailed research and proactive management style to ensure steady performance and effective risk control. Carillon also incorporates environmental and social governance considerations into its investment evaluation process, making it an attractive choice for investment.

We have chosen three Carillon mutual funds — Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock EISIX,Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec HRCIX and Carillon Chartwell Real Income BERIX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (2.5%), ASML Holding N.V. (2.2%) and Nordisk A/S (2.2%) as of June 30, 2024.

EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.2% and 10.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since June 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (11.8%), NVIDIA Corp (11.6%) and Apple Inc. (10.3%) as of June 30, 2024.

HRCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.5% and 18.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Carillon Chartwell Real Income fund invests in income-producing securities such as inflation-indexed debt securities and fixed-income securities.

Christine F. Williams has been the lead manager of BERIX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares Silver Trust (1.7%), Alamos Gold Inc. (1.6%) and SPDR Gold Shares (1.5%) as of June 30, 2024.

BERIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. BERIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

