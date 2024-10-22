Butterfield Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) has released an update.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has reported a net income of $52.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, marking an increase from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The bank’s return on average common equity stood at 20.3%, while its efficiency ratio improved to 60.3%, indicating better operational efficiency. Additionally, the bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share and repurchased 1.0 million shares, reflecting its focus on shareholder returns.

For further insights into NTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.