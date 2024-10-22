News & Insights

Butterfield Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) has released an update.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has reported a net income of $52.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, marking an increase from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The bank’s return on average common equity stood at 20.3%, while its efficiency ratio improved to 60.3%, indicating better operational efficiency. Additionally, the bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share and repurchased 1.0 million shares, reflecting its focus on shareholder returns.

