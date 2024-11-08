News & Insights

Bushveld Minerals Navigates Financial Challenges Amidst Production Slowdown

November 08, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals faced a challenging Q3 2024, with a drop in vanadium production and rising costs due to liquidity issues, prompting a controlled slowdown at Vametco. The company is focusing on cost-cutting and asset rationalization, having sold Lemur Holdings and the Vanchem plant to stabilize its financial position. Despite these hurdles, Bushveld remains committed to addressing liquidity challenges and securing its long-term future.

