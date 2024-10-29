News & Insights

Buru Energy Advances in Hydrogen and Helium Sector

October 29, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited’s subsidiary, 2H Resources, is making strides in the natural hydrogen and helium sector, leveraging Buru’s geological and operational expertise. With a strong portfolio in Australia and growing regulatory support, the company is exploring commercial opportunities to benefit shareholders. Their focus remains on developing a gas and condensate business in Western Australia, which has attracted significant global interest.

