Buru Energy Advances in Hydrogen and Helium Sector

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited’s subsidiary, 2H Resources, is making strides in the natural hydrogen and helium sector, leveraging Buru’s geological and operational expertise. With a strong portfolio in Australia and growing regulatory support, the company is exploring commercial opportunities to benefit shareholders. Their focus remains on developing a gas and condensate business in Western Australia, which has attracted significant global interest.

