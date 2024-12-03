Burning Rock Biotech Schedules AGM for December 2024

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Burning Rock Biotech, listed on NASDAQ as BNR, is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 31, 2024, in Shanghai. Key resolutions include ratifying the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as auditors and re-electing directors. The company, focused on precision oncology through next-generation sequencing technology, encourages shareholders to support these proposals.

For further insights into BNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.