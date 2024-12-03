News & Insights

Burning Rock Biotech Schedules AGM for December 2024

December 03, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) has released an update.

Burning Rock Biotech, listed on NASDAQ as BNR, is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 31, 2024, in Shanghai. Key resolutions include ratifying the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as auditors and re-electing directors. The company, focused on precision oncology through next-generation sequencing technology, encourages shareholders to support these proposals.

