Burlington Stores price target raised to $320 from $310 at Telsey Advisory

November 27, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $320 from $310 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results was a “bit of a mixed bag,” with warm weather hampering its momentum in cold weather categories, the analyst tells investors. There has, however, been an improvement in November trends as temperatures has cooled, the firm adds. The firm sees underlying trends remaining solid and Q4 guidance as conservative.

