BuildABear Workshop Highlights Financial Performance in Presentation

An announcement from BuildABear Workshop ( (BBW) ) is now available.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has released an investor presentation highlighting financial performance using non-GAAP measures, aiming to provide a clearer picture of its operations compared to GAAP standards. These insights are crafted to enhance investors’ understanding and facilitate comparisons across different time periods. However, the company warns that forward-looking statements in the report are based on assumptions and subject to risks, which may cause actual outcomes to differ significantly.
