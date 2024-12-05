News & Insights

BuildABear Workshop Highlights Financial Performance in Presentation

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

An announcement from BuildABear Workshop ( (BBW) ) is now available.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has released an investor presentation highlighting financial performance using non-GAAP measures, aiming to provide a clearer picture of its operations compared to GAAP standards. These insights are crafted to enhance investors’ understanding and facilitate comparisons across different time periods. However, the company warns that forward-looking statements in the report are based on assumptions and subject to risks, which may cause actual outcomes to differ significantly.

