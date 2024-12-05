Build-A-Bear reports Q3 EPS 73c, consensus 65c

Reports Q3 revenue $119.4M, consensus $113.4M. “Our best-ever third-quarter performance brings us one step closer to a fourth consecutive year of record revenues, reflecting the evolution of the business model and the power of the Build-A-Bear (BBW) brand,” commented Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. “The company continues to prioritize its long-term strategic initiatives, particularly expanding its global retail presence. Since reigniting this initiative, Build-A-Bear has broadened its international footprint to over 20 countries, opening experience locations in six new markets this past quarter,” concluded John.

