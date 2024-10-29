Build-A-Bear appoints Kim Utlaut as chief brand officer

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is announcing the appointment of Kim Utlaut as Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. Utlaut most recently served as a General Manager for Franchise Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In her new role, Kim’s responsibilities include leading the continued evolution of Build-A-Bear’s brand and communications strategy, with an increased focus on strengthening and elevating the valued relationship the company shares with its diverse consumer base across multiple revenue streams and product offerings worldwide.

