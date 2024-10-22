News & Insights

Bubalus Resources Advances Yinnietharra Lithium Project

October 22, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. has signed a cultural heritage agreement with the Wajarri Yamaji Aboriginal Corporation for its Yinnietharra Lithium Project, advancing plans for drilling at the promising Malinda East target. This project is strategically positioned near Delta Lithium’s successful Malinda Prospect, highlighting significant potential for spodumene-hosted lithium mineralization. Investors and stakeholders in the lithium market will be keenly watching Bubalus’s next steps as they aim to capitalize on this prime location.

